Tech Spring Game set for Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/02/2017 - 1:50am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech fans will have the opportunity to catch a sneak peak of the 2017 Bulldogs as the LA Tech Spring Football Game presented by Dairy Queen will highlight next weekend at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Due to ongoing construction on LA Tech’s brand new luxury facility, fans attending the spring game are encouraged to enter and sit on the east side of Joe Aillet Stadium, while the west side will be closed during the game. Select concessions will also be available to purchase at the spring game.
