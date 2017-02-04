  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech Spring Game set for Saturday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/02/2017 - 1:50am
in
Leader Sports Service
040217 Tech FB C.jpg
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com Louisiana Tech’s football team scrimmaged Saturday as they continued preparations for next weekend’s Spring Football Game.

Louisiana Tech fans will have the opportunity to catch a sneak peak of the 2017 Bulldogs as the LA Tech Spring Football Game presented by Dairy Queen will highlight next weekend at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Due to ongoing construction on LA Tech’s brand new luxury facility, fans attending the spring game are encouraged to enter and sit on the east side of Joe Aillet Stadium, while the west side will be closed during the game. Select concessions will also be available to purchase at the spring game.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share