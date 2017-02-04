› Home ›
Techsters softball splits with MTSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/02/2017 - 1:49am
Leader Sports Service
Preslee Gallaway and Jenny Chapman combined for Louisiana Tech’s 11th shutout victory of the year as the Lady Techsters defeated Middle Tennessee 4-0 in the first game of a Conference USA doubleheader Saturday.
Tech (22-13, 6-2 C-USA) fell in the second game of the day as Middle Tennessee (11-19, 2-9) used a two-run seventh inning to defeat the Lady Techsters 3-1 for the Saturday split.
Tech coach Mark Montgomery utilized 18 of 19 roster players during the Saturday doubleheader, including all four pitchers and 14 of 15 position players.
