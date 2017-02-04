  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Techsters softball splits with MTSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/02/2017 - 1:48am
in
Leader Sports Service

Preslee Gallaway and Jenny Chapman combined for Louisiana Tech’s 11th shutout victory of the year as the Lady Techsters defeated Middle Tennessee 4-0 in the first game of a Conference USA doubleheader Saturday.

Tech (22-13, 6-2 C-USA) fell in the second game of the day as Middle Tennessee (11-19, 2-9) used a two-run seventh inning to defeat the Lady Techsters 3-1 for the Saturday split.
Tech coach Mark Montgomery utilized 18 of 19 roster players during the Saturday doubleheader, including all four pitchers and 14 of 15 position players.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share