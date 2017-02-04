› Home ›
Lincoln Prep puts pair on All-State teams
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/02/2017 - 1:42am
Panthers’ Williams, Cedar Creek’s Larr-Roberson earn honorable mention
T. Scott Boatright
Lincoln Preparatory School turned in strong basketball seasons with the Panthers reaching the Class 1A semifinals and the Lady Panthers making it to the quarterfinals.
Those efforts were rewarded today as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State team was announced with the Panthers’ Tylan Dean earning boys first-team honors while the Lady Panthers’ Amber Collingsworth was named to the second team.
Dean, the District 1-1A MVP, averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, five steals and six assists this season and finished his high school career with 2,096 points.
