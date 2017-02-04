  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Prep puts pair on All-State teams

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/02/2017 - 1:42am
Panthers’ Williams, Cedar Creek’s Larr-Roberson earn honorable mention
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photos Lincoln Preparatory School senior Tylan Dean (above left) was named a Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A first-team All-State selection while Lady Panthers senior Amber Collinsworth (50, above right) was named to the Class 1A girls second team.

Lincoln Preparatory School turned in strong basketball seasons with the Panthers reaching the Class 1A semifinals and the Lady Panthers making it to the quarterfinals.

Those efforts were rewarded today as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State team was announced with the Panthers’ Tylan Dean earning boys first-team honors while the Lady Panthers’ Amber Collingsworth was named to the second team.

Dean, the District 1-1A MVP, averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, five steals and six assists this season and finished his high school career with 2,096 points.

