Diamond ’Dogs salvage series with win in finale

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/02/2017 - 1:40am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KENNY ROBERTSON Louisiana Tech pitcher Nate Harris (20) is congratuated after throwing a shutout.

In his first career start, Nate Harris went the distance and Colby Hamilton drove in five runs as Louisiana Tech took the series finale 6-0 against Texas-San Antonio on Saturday night at J.C. Love Field.

After Louisiana Tech dropped the first game of the doubleheader 8-4, the Diamond ‘Dogs turned to Harris looking to win the series finale and the senior delivered.

Harris went nine innings on Saturday night, allowing just four hits, no walks, no runs and eight strikeouts, to pick up his third win of the season.

