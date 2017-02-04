› Home ›
SHS puts pair on Class B All-State team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/02/2017 - 1:38am
T. Scott Boatright
Simsboro High School’s Dee Levingston hauled in second-team honors while the Tigers’ Jakemin Abney earned honorable mention earlier this week as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced its Class B All-State boys basketball team.
Levingston, a 6-2 junior, led the Tigers with 21 points on the season.
Fairview senior Callie Maddox and Negreet senior Brian Brown were voted as the top players on the Class B all-state teams selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
