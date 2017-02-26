› Home ›
Tennis Techsters set for play in New Orleans
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/31/2017 - 11:29am

Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team will travel south to New Orleans this weekend for two matches at the City Park Pepsi Tennis Center, facing Tulane at 10 a.m. Saturday and Conference USA foe Middle Tennessee on at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tech (11-8) is starting to hit its stride with only six regular season matches left before the conference tournament. The team has won four of the last five matches, including a convincing 6-1 win over Stephen F. Austin this past Wednesday.
