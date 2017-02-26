› Home ›
GSU AD: Local recruiting important
Bryant searching for new men’s hoops coach
T. Scott Boatright
As Grambling State University athletics director Paul Bryant continues his search for a new men’s basketball, increasing the program’s fan base with the help of more local recruiting is one thing he said he’s looking for.
Shawn Walker, who guided the Grambling State men’s basketball program to its best record in nearly 20 years during the Tigers’ recently-ended campaign, posted on Facebook on April 22 that he will not be returning to GSU for the 2017-18 season.
Walker wrote: “My time at GSU has come to an end. My contract is NOT being renewed and it’s time to start a new journey.
