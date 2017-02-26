  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters softball to take on MTSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/31/2017 - 11:25am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Sophomore Jazlyn Crowder leads Louisiana Tech into this weekend’s Conference USA series vs. Middle Tennessee.

Louisiana Tech hosts Middle Tennessee State this weekend in a three-game Conference USA series in Ruston as the Lady Techsters and Blue Raiders are set for a 2 p.m. Saturday doubleheader and a 1 p.m. Sunday single game.

Fans can follow the action of all three games on a live video/audio stream of the contests through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com. Gametracker will also be available for every game.

