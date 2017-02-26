› Home ›
Tech to host UTSA today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/31/2017 - 11:21am
Bulldogs looking to build on big midweek win over ULM
Leader Sports Service
When Louisiana Tech left Charlotte, North Carolina, last weekend, the Bulldogs were a confident group who had gotten back into the groove that saw them start the season 15-2.
It carried over into a midweek takedown of Interstate-20 rival Louisiana-Monroe.
Now the Diamond ’Dogs will look to continue their success with a three-game set against Texas-San Antonio, which kicks off at 6 p.m. today.
