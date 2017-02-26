› Home ›
18th annual John Simoneaux Memorial Jam.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/30/2017 - 12:17pm
Derek J. Amaya
Local residents have a chance to help benefit the Louisiana Tech University Department of Music while also listen to several hours of regional music at the 18th annual John Simoneaux Memorial Jam.
Admission to Johnny Jam is $10 and will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sundown Tavern and Ponchatoulas, said Phillip Gilreath, event organizer.
Music for this event ranges from rock ‘n’ roll, indie and acoustic.
