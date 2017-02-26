› Home ›
Tennis Techsters take down Stephen F. Austin
03/30/2017
The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team remained undefeated at home this season with a 6-1 win over Stephen F. Austin on an overcast Wednesday afternoon at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.
With rain threatening, Tech (11-8) pulled out the doubles point with victories on courts two and three. They followed that up with five singles wins to improve to 4-0 at home.
