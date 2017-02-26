  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tennis Techsters take down Stephen F. Austin

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/30/2017 - 12:08pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Alba Perny took a 6-0, 2-6, 7-6 win over Stephen F. Austin’s Liza Aginskaya on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team remained undefeated at home this season with a 6-1 win over Stephen F. Austin on an overcast Wednesday afternoon at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.

With rain threatening, Tech (11-8) pulled out the doubles point with victories on courts two and three. They followed that up with five singles wins to improve to 4-0 at home.

