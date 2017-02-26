  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech softball blanks SFA, 8-0

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/29/2017 - 11:51am
Leader Sports Service
032917 Tech SB Tufi C.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Pauline Tufi had two hits and two RBIs in the Lady Techsters win over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday.

Louisiana Tech used four two-run hits and a combined three-hit shutout by Bailey Allen and Krystal De La Cruz to defeat Stephen F. Austin 8-0 in six innings at the Lady Techster Softball Complex Tuesday night.

With the win, Tech improved to 21-12 on the season, including a 13-2 record at home. SFA fell to 10-21 on the year.

Allen (6-2) was in total control in the circle as the junior tossed 4.0 shutout innings allowing only one single and one walk before giving way to De La Cruz in the fifth. It marked the 10th shutout of the season for the Tech pitching staff.

