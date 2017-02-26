› Home ›
Bulldogs set to return to spring practice today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/29/2017 - 11:49am
Jaqwis Dancy returns to field following cancer treatments
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech Football practiced for two hours on Monday under sunny skies in what was the ninth of 15 total sessions of the spring for the Bulldogs, who are prepping for the 2017 Spring Game on April 8.
The Bulldogs are coming off the team’s first scrimmage of spring ball last Friday, which featured several fresh faces on both sides of the ball. Tech has five more practices remaining this spring before wrapping up workouts in less than two weeks at the spring game at Joe Aillet Stadium.
