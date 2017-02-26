› Home ›
New Living Word’s Onwuzulike first-team Class C All-Stater
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/29/2017 - 11:47am
in
New Living Word senior Jessica Onwuzulike (with ball) has been selected to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class C All-State first team after averaging 17.1 points and leading the Lady Lions to a Div. V state championship after defeating Grace Christian 74-27 in the title game last eariier this month in Hammond.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos