  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

New Living Word’s Onwuzulike first-team Class C All-Stater

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/29/2017 - 11:47am
in
021916 NLW Jessica Onwuzulike C.jpg
Leader file photo

New Living Word senior Jessica Onwuzulike (with ball) has been selected to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class C All-State first team after averaging 17.1 points and leading the Lady Lions to a Div. V state championship after defeating Grace Christian 74-27 in the title game last eariier this month in Hammond.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share