Diamond ’Dogs blast Warhawks

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/29/2017 - 11:45am
Barrage of four home runs in seventh inning lifts Tech over ULM, 12-3
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - Louisiana Tech senior Marshall Boggs (19) is congratulated after knocking his seventh-inning home run out of Pat Patterson Park during Tuesday’s win over Louisiana-Monroe.

The seventh inning turned into a home run derby at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park as Louisiana Tech defeated Louisiana-Monroe 12-3 on Tuesday night in front of 2,328 fans.

For the first time this season, the Diamond ’Dogs went back-to-back-to-back as part of a seventh inning that saw Tech blast four home runs, leading to a five-run frame.

