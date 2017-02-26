› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs blast Warhawks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/29/2017 - 11:45am
Barrage of four home runs in seventh inning lifts Tech over ULM, 12-3
Leader Sports Service
The seventh inning turned into a home run derby at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park as Louisiana Tech defeated Louisiana-Monroe 12-3 on Tuesday night in front of 2,328 fans.
For the first time this season, the Diamond ’Dogs went back-to-back-to-back as part of a seventh inning that saw Tech blast four home runs, leading to a five-run frame.
