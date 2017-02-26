  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
FCA youth hoops camp set for Saturday

Tue, 03/28/2017
in
Leader Sports Service

Basketball coaches Theodis Johnson and Theodis Johnson Jr. will conduct a Fellowship of Christian Athletes basketball camp from 9-noon on Saturday.

The camp, for grades 1-5, will cost $10 and the first 40 participants will receive a free T-Shirt and Bible.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Ruston High School boys gymnasium with the camp itself opening at 9:15 a.m.

The closing session of the game will be at 11:50 a.m.

