FCA youth hoops camp set for Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/28/2017 - 11:37am
Leader Sports Service
Basketball coaches Theodis Johnson and Theodis Johnson Jr. will conduct a Fellowship of Christian Athletes basketball camp from 9-noon on Saturday.
The camp, for grades 1-5, will cost $10 and the first 40 participants will receive a free T-Shirt and Bible.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Ruston High School boys gymnasium with the camp itself opening at 9:15 a.m.
The closing session of the game will be at 11:50 a.m.
