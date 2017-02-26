› Home ›
Techsters to host Stephen F. Austin
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/28/2017 - 11:36am
Louisiana Tech will return home for a mid-week non-conference match-up against Stephen F. Austin at 5 p.m. today at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Admission is free and the first 50 fans to the game will receive a free Louisiana Tech koozie.
Fans can access a live video/audio stream of the game through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com while live in-game Twitter updates can be accessed via @LATechSB.
