Cougars, Panthers, Aggies pick up wins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/28/2017 - 11:33am
T. Scott Boatright
The Cedar Creek Cougars jumped out to an early lead over Logansport and took home a 10-2 victory on Saturday.
Cedar Creek stands at 14-6 and at No. 1 4 in Class 1A power rankings while Logansport is 17-4 and No. 5 in Class 1A power rankings.
The Cougars scored on a home run by leadoff hitter Alex Puckett, a single by Parker King, a fielder’s choice by Eli Brown, and a groundout by Griff Granger in the first inning.
Home runs for Cedar Creek came when Puckett blasted one in the first inning and Parker King added another in the fifth inning.
