  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Cougars, Panthers, Aggies pick up wins

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/28/2017 - 11:33am
in
T. Scott Boatright
032817 LP Fabian Carter C.jpg
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Lincoln Preparatory School’s Fabian Carter (right) slides safetly into base Monday in the Panthers’ 20-1 win over Arcadia. It was the first victory of the season for the Panthers (1-11).

The Cedar Creek Cougars jumped out to an early lead over Logansport and took home a 10-2 victory on Saturday.

Cedar Creek stands at 14-6 and at No. 1 4 in Class 1A power rankings while Logansport is 17-4 and No. 5 in Class 1A power rankings.

The Cougars scored on a home run by leadoff hitter Alex Puckett, a single by Parker King, a fielder’s choice by Eli Brown, and a groundout by Griff Granger in the first inning.

Home runs for Cedar Creek came when Puckett blasted one in the first inning and Parker King added another in the fifth inning.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share