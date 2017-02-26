  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU softball tops JSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/28/2017 - 11:31am
in
Leader Sports Service
032817 GSU SB Coleman C.jpg
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau - The Grambling State Lady Tigers celebrate one of Tia Coleman’s (second from right) two home runs she hit during Monday’s win over Jackson State.

GRAMBLING — After dropping the first two games in a series with Jackson State University, the Grambling State University Lady Tigers dug deep and pulled out a win on Monday afternoon.

GSU defeated JSU 8-3 to close out the Southwestern Athletic Conference series.

With the win, Grambling moves to 11-21 on the season and 1-5 in SWAC play. The visiting Lady Tigers drop to 9-22 and 2-4 in league play.

