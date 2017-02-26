› Home ›
GSU softball tops JSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/28/2017 - 11:31am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — After dropping the first two games in a series with Jackson State University, the Grambling State University Lady Tigers dug deep and pulled out a win on Monday afternoon.
GSU defeated JSU 8-3 to close out the Southwestern Athletic Conference series.
With the win, Grambling moves to 11-21 on the season and 1-5 in SWAC play. The visiting Lady Tigers drop to 9-22 and 2-4 in league play.
