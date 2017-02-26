› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs to host ULM tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/28/2017 - 11:29am
Following a four-game road swing, Louisiana Tech returns back to the Love Shack for a midweek battle with a familiar foe just down Interstate 20 in the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
First pitch between Louisiana Tech and ULM is set for 6 p.m. today at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park and will be the first of two meetings this season between the Bulldogs and the Warhawks.
Louisiana Tech is coming off of a three-game set at Charlotte which concluded with the Diamond ’Dogs splitting a Saturday doubleheader with the 49ers.
