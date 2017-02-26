  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Harper-Payton best NFL RB duo in history

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/27/2017 - 11:12am
O.K. Davis
Roland Harper rightfully did a double take when he heard about the ranking of the best running back tandems in NFL history.

‘’I figured it would be (Larry) Csonka and (Jim) Kiick,’’ he said. ‘’Or (Jim) Brown and (Bobby) Mitchell.”

Good guesses, but wrong.

At the very top of the rankings compiled by Sportsbreak, it was Harper and the late Pro Football Hall of Famer, Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears.

