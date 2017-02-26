  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling softball drops two vs. JSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/27/2017 - 11:07am
Leader Sports Service
032717 GSU SB MacKenzie Johnson C.jpg
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - McKenzie Johnson (3) slides into home plate for a Grambling State run Sunday against Jackson State.

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University Lady Tiger softball team opened up their Southwestern Athletic Conference series with Jackson State University Sunday afternoon.

The series opened with a doubleheader starting at noon. Grambling fought hard but dropped both games with scores of 13-4 and 6-5.

With the losses, Grambling drops to 10-21 and 0-5 in SWAC play. JSU moves to 9-21 and 2-3 in league action.

The Lady Tigers will close out the series with a single game at 1 p.m. today.
