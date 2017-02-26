› Home ›
Grambling softball drops two vs. JSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/27/2017 - 11:07am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University Lady Tiger softball team opened up their Southwestern Athletic Conference series with Jackson State University Sunday afternoon.
The series opened with a doubleheader starting at noon. Grambling fought hard but dropped both games with scores of 13-4 and 6-5.
With the losses, Grambling drops to 10-21 and 0-5 in SWAC play. JSU moves to 9-21 and 2-3 in league action.
The Lady Tigers will close out the series with a single game at 1 p.m. today.
