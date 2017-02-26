  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU set for ‘Spring Sports Fest’

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 11:30pm
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University Athletics Dpeartment will have a jam packed Saturday as GSU will host three sporting events.

GSU’s Lady Tiger’s softball will start the action at noon and 2 p.m. as they welcome the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff to the GSU Softball Complex for a doubleheader. General admission is free.

The GSU football team will hold its annual Black vs. Gold Spring Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Eddie Robinson Stadium. There will be a Kid Zone for the Tiger Cubs near the stadium.

