  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Grambling softball to host Jackson St.

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 11:30pm
in
Leader Sports Service

The Grambling State University softball team will host Jackson State University in a three-game home series over the weekend starting with a 1 p.m. doubleheader today followed by a 1 p.m. single game on Monday.

Grambling’s last bout on the diamond was a doubleheader against Jarvis Chrisitan University last Tuesday. GSU swept the Lady Bulldogs in both games, which went five innings each.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share