Grambling softball to host Jackson St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 11:30pm
Leader Sports Service
The Grambling State University softball team will host Jackson State University in a three-game home series over the weekend starting with a 1 p.m. doubleheader today followed by a 1 p.m. single game on Monday.
Grambling’s last bout on the diamond was a doubleheader against Jarvis Chrisitan University last Tuesday. GSU swept the Lady Bulldogs in both games, which went five innings each.
