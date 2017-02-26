› Home ›
G-Men split pair with Texas Southern
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 11:29pm
T. Scott Boatright
HOUSTON — Grambling State’s baseball team evened its Southwestern Athletic Conference record at 4-4 as the Tigers split a pair of games at Texas Southern University on Friday and Saturday.
The G-Men fell 6-5 in 10 innings in Friday’s series opener before battling back for a 6-5 victory on Saturday.
GSU and TSU (7-15, 7-3 SWAC) will play the final game of the series beginning at 1 p.m. today at MacGregor Park in Houston.
