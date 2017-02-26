  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
G-Men split pair with Texas Southern

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 11:29pm
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling’s Tanner Raiburn started on the mound for the G-Men in Friday’s one-run loss to Texas Southern, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out six batters in six innings of work. TSU and GSU wrap up the series today.

HOUSTON — Grambling State’s baseball team evened its Southwestern Athletic Conference record at 4-4 as the Tigers split a pair of games at Texas Southern University on Friday and Saturday.

The G-Men fell 6-5 in 10 innings in Friday’s series opener before battling back for a 6-5 victory on Saturday.

GSU and TSU (7-15, 7-3 SWAC) will play the final game of the series beginning at 1 p.m. today at MacGregor Park in Houston.

