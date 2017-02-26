› Home ›
Tennis Techsters to take on Southern Methodist
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 11:27pm
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team looks to extend its season-best three-game winning streak when they head to the Lone Star State to take on SMU at noon today at the SMU Tennis Complex.
Tech (10-7) picked up its third straight win this past Tuesday with a 7-0 road shutout of Alcorn State. It was also their 10th win of the spring, marking the sixth time in the last seven years the team has reached double-digit dual victories.
