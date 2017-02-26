  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tennis Techsters to take on Southern Methodist

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 11:27pm
in
Leader Sports Service
021616 Tech Britos C.jpg
Louisiana Tech’s Jazmin Britos now needs only three more victories in singles to become just the third player in Tech tennis history to reach 50 career wins. Britos and the Lady Techsters will take on Southern Methodist at noon today in Dallas.

The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team looks to extend its season-best three-game winning streak when they head to the Lone Star State to take on SMU at noon today at the SMU Tennis Complex.

Tech (10-7) picked up its third straight win this past Tuesday with a 7-0 road shutout of Alcorn State. It was also their 10th win of the spring, marking the sixth time in the last seven years the team has reached double-digit dual victories.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share