Ruston to host American Crappie Trail’s inaugural tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 11:23pm
The Ruston Lincoln Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau Lincoln Parish has partnered again with Union Parish to host the fishing industry’s newest tournament, the American Crappie Trail, on Friday and Saturday at Lake D’Arbonne.
A Meet the Pros and Crappie Fishing Seminar will be held at Railroad Park in Downtown Ruston on Wednesday.
This event is open to all fishermen, professional and amateur. Participants can register online at www.americancrappietail.com or at the Library Events Center in Ruston from 4-6 p.m.
