Malone fed up with NBA ballers who don’t play.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 10:58pm
O.K. Davis
Because it’s March, we’re mad about all things dealing with basketball in today’s Corral.
Let’s go to the opening tip:
“MAILMAN” PEEVED: Karl Anthony Malone could not play in today’s NBA.
It has more to do with the climate of the pro game than his age (53), although the latter number likely wouldn’t prevent him from mixing it up under the basket.
No, what would keep a permanent scowl on Malone’s mug is looking over and seeing highly-paid superstars sitting (or leaning) in their chairs.
