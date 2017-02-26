  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters softball falls to Miss. St., No. 13 OU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 10:55pm
Leader Sports Service
Above: Louisiana Tech’s Jazlyn Crowder slides home in the top of the first inning Saturday against No. 13 Oklahoma. The Lady Techsters lost the game 5-1. Below: Tech pitcher Krystal De La Cruz, right, prepares to tag out Mississippi State’s Kat Moore at home during the first inning of Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Bulldogs.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. — Paige Lowary and Paige Parker combined to toss a complete-game two-hitter leading 13th ranked Oklahoma to a 5-1 win over Louisiana Tech Saturday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Louisiana Tech (20-12) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-out RBI single by sophomore Taria Page, scoring Jazlyn Crowder who reached base after being hit by a pitch. Tech’s lead would be short-lived.

