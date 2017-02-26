Senior Expo held at Civic Center

› Home ›
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted the 11th annual Senior Life Expo at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Ruston Civic Center. Attendees were given door prizes and entertained by several local artists and speakers. Top, Miss Louisiana Justine Kerr, left, laughs as Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone, right, reads information about the next door prize to be given. Middle, Shirley Stringfellow, left, receives her door prize from Ronnie Volentine, a member of the Senior Citizens on Patrol unit. Bottom, Stone speaks with the crowd gathered at the expo.
