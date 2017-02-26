Community Service: Part of a Quality City
It doesn’t take long to realize Ruston values community service.
Whether it’s responding to an emergency call in the line of professional duty or volunteers providing hungry schoolchildren with food for the weekend, people in Ruston and Lincoln Parish take seriously the Biblical charge to care for each other.
In today’s edition of the Daily Leader, you’ll find a four-part special section honoring our law enforcement community, city firefighters and service organizations. We’ve taken a look behind the badges to bring you stories of dedicated people and extraordinary organizations that help knit this community into what we call a Quality City.
Police officers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies step up daily into potential harm’s way to keep us safe. They are men and women of special character who dedicate their lives to helping make the community a place where everyone can live safely. They are men and women of special metal, who, when tragedy strikes, are first on the scene to protect and serve.
But they are also men and women who bring fans to elderly in need, host Halloween fun for local youngsters, install child safety seats, provide security for countless community events and check on neighbors in need.
Close partners to our responders in uniform are the folks who serve in the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s office. They understand their responsibility stretches beyond the courtroom.
Their partnerships with other agencies give the community programs that protect children and crime victims, along with a Citizens’ Academy that allows lay people an inside look at law enforcement and the judicial system.
Equally important to our community is the long and varied list of activities sponsored by civic clubs and faith-based organizations. Whether it’s wigs for cancer patients, softball for special-needs children, shelter for the physically or emotionally abused, or other endeavors, each effort reflects the compassionate spirit that helps strengthen our community.
We salute all of the volunteers, all of the first responders and all of the entities that answer the call to selfless community service. You’re the fabric of quality in our Quality City America.
