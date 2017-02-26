› Home ›
Time for real change is now
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 7:12pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Nothing closer to truth could be said about Louisiana’s state budget.
Different legislators. Different governors. Same old song and dance.
The damage done to our state budget has been clear to many Louisiana residents for years now. And more and more, others are taking notice, too.
