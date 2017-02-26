› Home ›
GSU students awarded NAACP scholarships
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 7:08pm
Students recognized for academic, community involvement
Mata Drain, GSU Media Bureau
GRAMBLING — Jessica Clinton and Keely Heggar were ecstatic on stage as they accepted scholarship awards.
Clinton and Heggar, Grambling State University students, each received $500 from the NAACP Lincoln Parish Chapter. They were among six area college students receiving scholarships during a mid-January (Jan. 14) event at the Ruston Civic Center.
Neither Clinton nor Heggar took the scholarships for granted, each saying the awards helped teach them the importance of setting goals.
