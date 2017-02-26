  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Students of the month announced

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 7:03pm
in
Representatives from Bethel Christian, Cedar Creek, Ruston High, Choudrant High recognized
Leader News Service
Rotary.jpg
Recognized as March Student of the Month honorees by the Ruston Rotary Club were, from left, Bailey Walsworth of Bethel Christian School, Jaina Robinson of Cedar Creek School, Sarah Langheld of Choudrant High School, Katie Durrett of Ruston High School and Madeline Keen of RHS.

The Ruston Rotary Club proudly announces the recipients of the March Student of the Month Awards. Each student honoree spoke to the club members about their accomplishments at the March 8 luncheon and was then presented an award of achievement. Each awardee has maintained a minimum GPA of 3.5 and been active in extra-curricular activities and leadership roles on their respective school campus.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share