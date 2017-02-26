› Home ›
Students of the month announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/25/2017 - 7:03pm
Representatives from Bethel Christian, Cedar Creek, Ruston High, Choudrant High recognized
Leader News Service
The Ruston Rotary Club proudly announces the recipients of the March Student of the Month Awards. Each student honoree spoke to the club members about their accomplishments at the March 8 luncheon and was then presented an award of achievement. Each awardee has maintained a minimum GPA of 3.5 and been active in extra-curricular activities and leadership roles on their respective school campus.
Latest Videos