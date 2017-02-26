  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Homelessness in Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/24/2017 - 12:05pm
Meeting draws packed house; group to visit area shelters
Nancy Bergeron
Approximately 60 people turned out Thursday night to talk about opening a homeless shelter in Ruston. And by the time the meeting adjourned, five of the attendees had volunteered to visit two area shelters and bring back what state Rep. Rob Shadoin called a “scouting report.”

Shadoin and Luke Hockenjos, of Ruston, organized the meeting to gauge interest in pursuing a local shelter.

