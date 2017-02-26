  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Railroad Fest coming to Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/24/2017 - 11:59am
Derek J. Amaya
The Seratones, of Shreveport, and Louisiana Soul Revival featuring Doug Duffey, of Monroe, will headline the inaugural Railroad Makers and Music Festival on April 8 in Ruston’s historic downtown district.

The festival will also feature the bands Montague, of New Orleans; Supernaturals; of Monroe; GoofyBoots, of Greenville, Mississippi; J.A.M Brass Band, of New Orleans; and more than 100 regional makers as well as several food trucks, said Joshua Mitchell, Railroad Fest’s founder.

