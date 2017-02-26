› Home ›
Tech track to compete in Houston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/24/2017 - 11:50am
in
Leader Sports Service
HOUSTON — Louisiana Tech Track and Field is gearing up for another road meet this weekend as the men and women travel to Houston to compete in the 35th annual Victor Lopez Classic, which is hosted by Rice today and Saturday at the Wendel D. Ley Track Complex.
Louisiana Tech will compete in an impressive 29-team field this weekend as a total of 32 Bulldogs and Lady Techsters will be in action with 16 men and 16 women scheduled to compete in a variety of events.
