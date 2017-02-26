  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech softball set for key road trip

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/24/2017 - 11:49am
Lady Techsters to battle Miss. St. today, OU Saturday
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech pitcher Krystal De La Cruz stands at 5-0 on the saason with an ERA of 1.92.

NORMAN, Okla. — Louisiana Tech will play a pair of power 5 conference foes this weekend when the Lady Techster softball team travels to face Mississippi State and Oklahoma today and Saturday.

Tech (20-10) will face Mississippi State (22-8) at 3:30 p.m. today at Marita Hynes Field at the OU Softball Complex in Norman before facing No. 13 Oklahoma (24-7) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City as part of the College Preview.

