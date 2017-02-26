  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
First lady advocates art, music

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/24/2017 - 11:29am
Heather Small Hawley
Growing up, my favorite subjects were always the creative ones — art and writing.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I can’t even draw a decent stick figure, but the fact that I had the opportunity to attempt to learn is not something to scoff at.

With the visit of Louisiana’s first lady Donna Edwards came a renewal of highlight on arts and music.

One of Edwards’ first stops on Wednesday was Glen View Elementary School. Even before she arrived, the students and staff were eager to meet her.

