Stay safe during prom
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/24/2017 - 11:26am
Rick Hohlt
It’s a natural rite of spring, along with warmer weather, longer days and yellow sidewalks turning the streets of Ruston into seemingly yellow brick roads.
Prom season is here, and high school graduations are right around the corner.
Those are both important milestones in life, and the Ruston Daily Leader reminds teens in our area to enjoy this time with friends and family, but to remember to remain as safe as possible.
And as a community, we must unite in our message to high school students: Stay sober, especially if you’re driving.
