Ruston native on short list for U.S. attorney
Thu, 03/23/2017 - 12:16pm
Farmerville Gazette
An assistant district attorney from Ruston who prosecutes felony cases in Union Parish is mentioned as one of the top candidates to serve as the next United States attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.
Kyle Green, who works for 3rd District Attorney John Belton, has been mentioned as one of three candidates to replace Stephanie Finley, who stepped down from the post on March 10.
The Western District covers 42 of the state’s 64 parishes.
It includes Lafayette — where the office is based — as well as Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria and Lake Charles.
