  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

MFP reductions put projects on hold

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 12:13pm
in
Derek J. Amaya

The Lincoln Parish school district’s potential construction projects in the Lincoln Parish School Board’s capital outlay plan may be pushed back a year as a result of a 16 percent Minimum Foundation Program reduction said school superintendent Mike Milstead today.

The school district plans on adding a new sixth-grade wing to Ruston Junior High, new emergency generators and a new school board central office. However, after the school board was told it faced a $5.4 million state MFP reduction, Milstead said those projects would have to be delayed.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share