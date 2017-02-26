› Home ›
MFP reductions put projects on hold
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 12:13pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish school district’s potential construction projects in the Lincoln Parish School Board’s capital outlay plan may be pushed back a year as a result of a 16 percent Minimum Foundation Program reduction said school superintendent Mike Milstead today.
The school district plans on adding a new sixth-grade wing to Ruston Junior High, new emergency generators and a new school board central office. However, after the school board was told it faced a $5.4 million state MFP reduction, Milstead said those projects would have to be delayed.
