  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Edwards cuts ribbon, shovels dirt

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 12:12pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
032317 monster moto on bikes C.jpg
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON - Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, and Monster Moto CEO Alex Keechle, right, pose astride two of the styles of youth recreational vehicles assembled at the plant following Wednesday’s plant dedication ceremony. While in Ruston Edwards also participated in a groundbreaking for North Village Plaza Apartments.

Economic development in Ruston got a plug from Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday when he helped dedicate the Monster Moto corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant, then participated in a groundbreaking for the North Village Plaza Apartments.

The two celebrations were among a full day of appearances here by Edwards and his wife, Donna.

“We are proud to celebrate the grand opening of Monster Moto’s new Ruston facility,” Edwards said in a prepared statement released by his office.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share