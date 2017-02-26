› Home ›
Edwards cuts ribbon, shovels dirt
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 12:12pm
Nancy Bergeron
Economic development in Ruston got a plug from Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday when he helped dedicate the Monster Moto corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant, then participated in a groundbreaking for the North Village Plaza Apartments.
The two celebrations were among a full day of appearances here by Edwards and his wife, Donna.
“We are proud to celebrate the grand opening of Monster Moto’s new Ruston facility,” Edwards said in a prepared statement released by his office.
