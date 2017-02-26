› Home ›
Governor floats hike in gasoline tax
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 12:08pm

Edwards talks budget woes, Obamacare in Ruston visit
Nancy Bergeron
Louisiana motorists could face a higher gasoline tax if the Legislature agrees to a plan being floated by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“It’s not easy to ask people to pay more, but if we don’t you’re not going to get more,” Edwards told more than 200 people gathered for breakfast at Squire Creek Country Club on Wednesday.
“We’ve got to understand that the Easter Bunny isn’t going to bring us roads and bridges. We’re going to have to do it ourselves,” he said.
