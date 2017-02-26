› Home ›
Rest in peace to rock legend
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 11:57am
in
Derek J. Amaya
The climax scene of 1985’s Back to the Future film involves the protagonist, Marty McFly, covering a song titled “Johnny B. Goode.”
McFly performs the song at a mid-’50s prom during the time-traveling flick where McFly, who traveled from 1985 back to the 1950s, plays “an oldie. Well it’s an oldie where I come from.”
The song was by St. Louis, Missouri’s own Chuck Berry. His history-defining tune hadn’t yet been created in the film’s timeline, but those who know the song will know that it helped create the genre known as rock ‘n’ roll.
