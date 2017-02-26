› Home ›
Ruston’s Got Talent aids cause
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 11:53am
Rick Hohlt
For six years, the Hockenjos family, of Ruston, has been making a differnce in lives of premature babies and their mothers by hosting the Ruston’s Got Talent fundraiser.
The fundraiser is a talent show that not only showcases local abilities, but it also shows the heart of Lincoln Parish.
With each performer, money was raised for the March of Dimes, an organization’s whose mission is to end prematurity, address the growing crisis of premature birth in the U.S. and help families have full-term, healthy babies.
