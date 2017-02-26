  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Louisiana Tech holds football Pro Day

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 11:43am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech defensive back Xavier Woods ran the best 40-yard dash time of any Bulldogs at Pro Day with a final mark of 4.46.

Louisiana Tech wrapped up its annual Pro Day on Tuesday as several current and former Bulldogs were on hand to watch all the action on a warm afternoon at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.

Representatives from all 32 teams in the National Football League were in attendance to watch 15 Bulldogs show off their skills on the turf at Joe Aillet Stadium.

