› Home ›
Louisiana Tech holds football Pro Day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 11:43am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech wrapped up its annual Pro Day on Tuesday as several current and former Bulldogs were on hand to watch all the action on a warm afternoon at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.
Representatives from all 32 teams in the National Football League were in attendance to watch 15 Bulldogs show off their skills on the turf at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos