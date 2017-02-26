› Home ›
Tech softball tops Northwestern St. in extra innings
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 11:41am
Leader Sports Service
Taria Page hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Ali Galaz’s suicide squeeze bunt scored Marilyn Rizzato in a controversial play at the plate in the bottom of the 10th lifting Louisiana Tech to a 6-5 win over Northwestern State Wednesday.
With the winning run on third and one out, Galaz laid down a bunt towards first base as Rizzato broke from third. However, Rizzato collided with the home plate umpire a few feet before the plate, sending both to the ground.
