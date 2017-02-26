  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Walker won’t return to GSU men’s hoops

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 11:39am
in
School opts to not renew head coach’s contract after three seasons
T. Scott Boatright
031217 GSU Shawn Walker C.jpg
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU Media Bureau - Shawn Walker turned in an overall record of 25-71 (.260) in three seasons as Grambling State University’s head men’s basketball coach.

GRAMBLING — Shawn Walker, who guided the Grambling State men’s basketball program to its best record in nearly 20 years during the Tigers’ recently ended campaign, will not be returning for the 2017-18 season.

The G-Men finished at 16-17 this past season, their best record since going 16-12 in 1997-98.

Walker, who led the team to a 16-17 record last season, was dismissed by the university. He turned in an overall record of 25-71 (.260) in three seasons as GSU’s head coach.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share