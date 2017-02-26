› Home ›
Walker won’t return to GSU men’s hoops
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/23/2017 - 11:39am
in
School opts to not renew head coach’s contract after three seasons
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Shawn Walker, who guided the Grambling State men’s basketball program to its best record in nearly 20 years during the Tigers’ recently ended campaign, will not be returning for the 2017-18 season.
The G-Men finished at 16-17 this past season, their best record since going 16-12 in 1997-98.
Walker, who led the team to a 16-17 record last season, was dismissed by the university. He turned in an overall record of 25-71 (.260) in three seasons as GSU’s head coach.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos