  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Trinity Church to host benefit concert

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 12:25pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
Trinity UMC 3.5.17 (Orchestra).jpg

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will perform a benefit concert to support Teach One to Lead One, a community mentor program that teaches universal principles of scripture to at-risk Lincoln and Union Parishes students toward a life of purpose.

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $5 for children and students with all proceeds going to Teach One to Lead One, said the Rev. Micky Cloud, Minister of Music.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share