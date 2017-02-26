› Home ›
Trinity Church to host benefit concert
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 12:25pm
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will perform a benefit concert to support Teach One to Lead One, a community mentor program that teaches universal principles of scripture to at-risk Lincoln and Union Parishes students toward a life of purpose.
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $5 for children and students with all proceeds going to Teach One to Lead One, said the Rev. Micky Cloud, Minister of Music.
